Unprecedented destruction as 35 wildfires burn across Pacific Northwest

More
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people are racing to evacuate Oregon,. Much of the west coast is smothered by smoke due to spreading wildfires.
3:27 | 09/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unprecedented destruction as 35 wildfires burn across Pacific Northwest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:27","description":"Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people are racing to evacuate Oregon,. Much of the west coast is smothered by smoke due to spreading wildfires.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72913474","title":"Unprecedented destruction as 35 wildfires burn across Pacific Northwest","url":"/WNT/video/unprecedented-destruction-35-wildfires-burn-pacific-northwest-72913474"}