Upcoming government report on ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’

Officials told ABC News that an upcoming intelligence report concludes the “unexplained aerial phenomena” witnessed by Navy pilots in recent years are not part of a government program.
2:08 | 06/04/21

Transcript for Upcoming government report on ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’

