Transcript for Uproar after photo shows students appearing to give Nazi salute

news tonight, in it, a group of high school students, all boys, dozens smiles, arms raised. Appearing to give the Nazi salute. The school is now responding tonight, and here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: An investigation tonight prompted by this controversial prom photo. Dozens of boys at Wisconsin's baraboo high school appear give the Nazi salute while smiling. The picture was taken in the spring, but was recently posted on social media. They were supposed to give a wave, but some people admitted that they, like, threw the -- it up. Reporter: This young man in the red tie, making what could be the "White power okay sign." Several of the young men, who were high school juniors at the time, abstain from making the symbol. One of the boys in the photo tells ABC news he was unaware that the gesture was a Nazi symbol, saying, "I was just following what other people were doing and I think a lot of people were unaware." The school district releasing this statement -- "If the gesture is what it appears to be, the district will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions." Because of threats made on the school today, the high school put students in a soft hold, limiting their comings and goings for their safety.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.