UPS, FedEx workers leaving special deliveries

More
One delivery man left cupcakes for a little girl and a UPS worker is making sure important medications get to residents in need.
1:56 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UPS, FedEx workers leaving special deliveries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"One delivery man left cupcakes for a little girl and a UPS worker is making sure important medications get to residents in need.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70565936","title":"UPS, FedEx workers leaving special deliveries ","url":"/WNT/video/ups-fedex-workers-leaving-special-deliveries-70565936"}