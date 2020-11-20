US communities with highest rate of death from COVID-19

More
33 people died in Dawson, Georgia, during the height of the pandemic. The 100 counties with the highest rate of death are rural, poor and have limited access to quality health care.
2:35 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US communities with highest rate of death from COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:35","description":"33 people died in Dawson, Georgia, during the height of the pandemic. The 100 counties with the highest rate of death are rural, poor and have limited access to quality health care.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74305469","title":"US communities with highest rate of death from COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/us-communities-highest-rate-death-covid-19-74305469"}