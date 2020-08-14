Transcript for US COVID-19 death toll could reach 200,000 by Labor Day, CDC predicts

Now to the staggering new number from the CDC warning that as many as 200,000 lives could be lost by labor day. Tonight, the death toll already more than 168,000. That specter as children are going back to school. Classrooms ready for them to while some schools already opened have students in staff in quarantine after some at their schools tested positive. News about how long survivors of the virus may be protected. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, the CDC with that staggering projection, by labor day, 200,000 Americans could be lost to the virus. We're starting to see the inkling of upticks in the percent of the tests that are positive, which we know now that from past experience that that's a predictor that you're going to have more surges. Reporter: And in many places, testing still facing challenges. Tressie eymour waiting ten hours in Rhode Island. Now it's going on almost seven hours that I've been waiting in my car waiting to get tested with a rapid test. Reporter: This oppressive heat wave is forcing dozens of testing Senters to limit their hours or close entirely this weekend. In Texas, deaths near 10,000. The Bautista family losing two sisters. Every morning you wake up thinking you're going to get a phone call. It's not a virus you play with. Reporter: The CDC saying -- protesters demanding more safeguards after images of crowded hallways surfaced. I know my friends and I will be wearing masks but I don't know about the other kids at my school. Reporter: The white house task force urging the state do what the governor resisted doing, urging a mask mandate and shout down nightclubs and bars and gyms. The governor pointing to improving numbers in Georgia last month as hospitals and death tolls rising the president told our affiliate that Georgia has done all right. Georgia's been great, because you kept it down and re-opened. You're getting close to having 100% open and you kept the virus level down, which is an incredible tribute. Reporter: Dr. Anthony Fauci saying yesterday, Americans have a choice to make. You want to open the bars or you want to open the schools? Reporter: Terra Sinclair, a single mother in L.A., is desperate to get her first grader back to in person schooling, but not like this. If you had your choice would you send her to school right now? No. As much as I would love her to be in school I think just seeing what happened in Atlanta once they sent the kids to school it's not worth it. Reporter: Tonight this moment of triumph here in L.A. Beatrice Marquez finally leaving the hospital after battling the virus for months. Blessed. Blessed that I'm going home after 80 days. Such a fire there -- 80 days. Matt joins us now from Los Angeles. Matt, we've talked so much about vaccines but tonight there's an update on the time line for some of those experimental Andy body drugs being tested now? Reporter: Right, Tom. They're talking about lab engineered antibodies that would help an immune system fight off the virus. The drugmakers originally hoped they could start production by the end of the summer that many time line has now shifted more towards the end of the year, and the drugmakers say that's partly because the hospitals administrating the trials have been slammed with icu cases, covid cases and testing nationwide has been so problematic. Matt, thank you. Next, newly released police body cam show showing the last

