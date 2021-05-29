Transcript for US government warns of growing cyber threats

Now to the growing cyber threats and warnings from the US government has were learning the latest Phishing attack targeting American agencies may have been worse than first thought. DHS warning foreign adversaries are looking for cyber vulnerabilities. ABC White House correspondent Mary Alice parks with a new developments tonight. Tonight new details about the scope of the latest cyber attack on US government agencies and partners the FBI and the cyber security infrastructure security agency saying hackers and malicious Phishing emails like this one posing as the US international aid agency to 7000. Accounts across nearly 350. Government organizations and nonprofit twice the number originally thought to have been targeted if users clicked on the link hackers could gain access to the computer's network and sensitive data. Though the US has not directly blamed Russia for the attack Microsoft says it was orchestrated by the same Russian hacking group behind solar winds. But massive cyber attack on government agencies last year for raising the stakes before president Biden's face to face meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in just three weeks Russia does not yet seem to be deterred from launching. A whole slew of different operations against. The United States the US government now alerting the public about enhance an ongoing cyber threats ABC news learning earlier this month DHS issued a notice sporting for an at the series will likely continue exploiting vulnerabilities. In infrastructure systems. Mary Alice parks joining us from the White House to marry Alison do wanna turn though to president Biden and his massive six trillion dollar budget proposal. The plan calls for the expansion of universal pre K paid family leave and other programs. A lot of questions and criticism about how he plans to pay for it. With the president says these are needed investments that are long overdue but they would increase government spending in a way we haven't seen. In a generation. This budget is a statement of the president's values and goals he's arguing that it is worth taking on more debt right now to pay for all. But he's also advocating for raising taxes on corporations and the nation's highest income earners to offset the costs. And remember congress holds a purse strings and it's the final say in government spending. Went and that debate just getting started Mary Alice thank you.

