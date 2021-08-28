Transcript for US launching drone strikes against ISIS targets

Now to the other story, the race to evacuate in Afghanistan. U.S. Launching a drone strike overnight, and the Pentagon now confirming two high-profile isis-k targets, who may have been planning future attacks, were killed. Another wounded. Scene of chaos near the kabul airport's main gate. We know at least 350 Americans are still desperate to get out. Dozens of flights leavinged too. 6,800 people evacuated in the prior 24 hours, and we now know the names and faces of all 13 service members killed at the kabul airport. 11 Marines, 1 soldier, and 1 Navy hospital corpsman, most in their early 20s. President Biden issuing the dire warning, saying the threat of another attack on the airport remains highly likely in the next 24 to 36 hours. Here's ABC's Julia Mcfarlane. Reporter: Tonight, kabul airport on high alert. Gunfire and smoke seen near the main Gates. With U.S. Troops moving out, president Biden now warning another attack is quote, highly likely in the next 24 to 36 hours. The threats are still very real, they're very dynamic, and we are monitoring them literally in real time. Reporter: The Pentagon announcing two high-profile members of the terrorist group isis-k were killed in a U.S. Drone strike. The first retaliation for that deadly suicide bombing at abbey gate. Killing 170 Afghan civilians, and 13 U.S. Service members. President Biden had vowed retribution. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. Reporter: Overnight, an unmanned drone entered Afghanistan's nangarhar province, conducting a single air strike, taking down an isis-k planner, a facilitator, and injuring a third fighter according to U.S. Officials, who say they are not aware of any civilian casualties. The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that's a good thing. It's a good thing for the people of Afghanistan, and it's a good thing for our troops and our forces at that airfield. Reporter: The president meeting his national security team in the situation room today, promising this strike would not be the last. Tonight, the Pentagon releasing the names of the fallen. Now on their final journey home. Among them, U.S. Marine Rylee Mccollum, 20 years old, about to become a dad in just three he was a baby himself when the war began, enlisting on his 18th birthday. He loved his family. He loved his wife. He was a wrestler. He knew he was going to be a marine his whole life. Lance corporal Kareem nikoui, his devastated mother, writing, no mother, no parent should ever have to hear their child is gone. This is my hero. I will never get to hug him again. Lance corporal David Lee Espinoza of Texas joined the Marines right after high school. As a mother, you know, it's hard, but he did serve. He did do what he wanted, but it's hard. Reporter: And marine sergeant Nicole gee of California, just days ago posting this picture from the chaos of kabul airport, comforting an Afghan baby, writing, "I love my job." Heart-wrenching images of our American heroes, and it's important that we remember all of them. Let's bring in Julia Mcfarlane. Julia, the Pentagon confirming the 5,000 U.S. Troops still at the airport have begun their withdrawal today, and officials are warning these final three days before that August 31st deadline could be the most dangerous? Reporter: Absolutely, whit. President Biden says he's instructed his commanders to take all possible measures to protect the troops. They're still protecting kabul airport, facilitating the last of those evacuations of Americans and others still desperate to escape. Whit? A massive task ahead. Julia, thank you.

