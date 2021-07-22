-
Now Playing: US life expectancy declined sharply due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: US Olympic volleyball player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Mask debate renewed as kids head back to school
-
Now Playing: Surge in COVID-19 cases sparks debate on growing risk for children
-
Now Playing: How should you treat a poison ivy rash?
-
Now Playing: A couple’s mission to bring awareness to incurable brain cancer
-
Now Playing: Protecting California’s farm workers from extreme heat and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Why COVID-19 is hitting communities of color harder
-
Now Playing: Team USA’s Olympic swim team captain shares thoughts on COVID protocols in Tokyo
-
Now Playing: Stacy London shares her mission to give menopause a makeover
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: US volleyball player tests positive ahead of Olympics
-
Now Playing: US beach volleyball player tests positive as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo
-
Now Playing: NYC health care workers required to get vaccinated or tested weekly
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Johnson & Johnson shot may be less effective against delta variant
-
Now Playing: Olympic COVID-19 cases surge 155% in one week as opening ceremony nears
-
Now Playing: Delta variant is overwhelming some hospitals
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 delta variant surges in areas with low vaccine rates
-
Now Playing: Tokyo Olympics CEO doesn’t rule out canceling Games
-
Now Playing: ‘Breakthrough’ COVID cases hit the White House