US officials warn about 52 million air bag inflators that could explode

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigated reports of ruptures in different vehicle models that allegedly resulted in several injuries and the death of a Michigan mother.

September 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live