US reels from pandemic with 4.5M cases reported

More
Daily cases topped 70,000 and an internal memo from FEMA showed that infections have slowed from week to week, but the death toll is over 152,000.
4:44 | 07/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US reels from pandemic with 4.5M cases reported

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:44","description":"Daily cases topped 70,000 and an internal memo from FEMA showed that infections have slowed from week to week, but the death toll is over 152,000.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72111475","title":"US reels from pandemic with 4.5M cases reported ","url":"/WNT/video/us-reels-pandemic-45m-cases-reported-72111475"}