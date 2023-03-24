US retaliates with airstrikes after drone attack on American base in Syria

U.S. intelligence officials said the deadly attack was conducted by a “one-way attack drone” made by Iranian militants.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live