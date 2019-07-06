Transcript for US: Russian vessel's near-miss with Navy ship 'irresponsible'

We begin with a showdown with a Russian destroyer and a ship in the sea. Dangerous close to the Chan chancellor. The American ship taking merge steps thrusting the ship in reverse. Today, they are calling the Russian maneuver unsafe and Russia is blaming the mempbs. Martha Raddatz with what the images reveal. Reporter: Tonight, the war of words over what could have been a catastrophe in the Philippine sea. That ship you see, according to the U.S. 7th fleet, is a Russian destroyer barreling dangerously near the U.S.S. Chancellorsville. Both vessels armed with missiles and powerful guns coming within 50 to 100 feet of colliding into each other. So close at one point you could see Russian sailors sunbathing. According to the Navy, this began around 11:45 while the American guided missile cruiser was maintaining a straight course as a helicopter was able to land on the ship. And that's when a Russian destroyer, the admiral vinogradov, which was travelling behind the chancellorville, sped up. Naval officials say the "Irresponsible and reckless" actions of the Russian ship forced the chancellorville to wave off their chopper and reverse all engines at full throttle. The behavior is unsafe and unprofessional. We'll have military to military conversations with the Russians. Reporter: But the Russians claim this near miss was caused by the Americans who deliberately changed course without warning and allegedly cut across their ship forcing it to make an emergency maneuver. The Russians were clearly at fault here. The nautical rules of the road say the ship being overtaken, in this case the U.S. Navy ship, has the right of way. Reporter: We've seen Russian warplanes and warships doing alarmingly aggressive moves near U.S. Military assets in the black and baltic sea before. But why a Russian vessel would come so close to an American naval ship near the pacific is raising many eyebrows. Martha joins us now. There are several close calls and the Navy has a sense of what is behind them. They do. It's viewed as straight up harassment. Perhaps a message of support for China since U.S. Passes by the islands in the south China sea. But these are exactly the kind of irresponsible actions that can cause accidents pnchts nar, thank you. Back here at home now to the wrenching testimony in the sentencing of a police officer.

