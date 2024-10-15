US tells Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza or risk military aid

U.S. officials demanded Israel improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within 30 days or face potential consequences, including possibly suspending arms transfers, Israeli sources told ABC News.

October 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live