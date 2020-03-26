Transcript for US warship docked in Guam as pandemic hits sailors

I there is a developing headline involving the U.S. Military tonight. At least 23 sailors now testing positive on the aircraft carrier the "Uss Theodore Roosevelt." Now all 5,000 sailors will be tested. And here's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Tonight, one of America's mightiest warships is docked in Guam, with the coronavirus now spreading throughout the carrier. At least 23 of the sailors aboard the "Roosevelt" have tested positive for the virus, transported to a Navy facility on land where they are quarantined. The 5,000 sailors who remain on the "Roosevelt" will not be allowed to leave the pier, as the Navy tries to stop the spread. We are in the process now of testing 100% of the crew of that ship. Reporter: But containing it will be a massive challenge. I've been on those aircraft carriers, like a cruise ship, these are floating cities without the luxuries. The hallways are extremely tight and sleeping berths can house up to 100 sailors. The danger here is that the whole crew becomes infected and the ship is not able to carry is out its duties. So, a large part of the U.S. Military might in the pacific could be tied up for weeks. Reporter: The Navy insists no matter what happens, they can carry out their mission, but the "Roosevelt" was one of only two U.S. Carriers underway in the entire world. They don't know where the infection started. There are flights onto those carriers all the time with passengers and supplies. The carrier had also made a port call about three weeks ago in Vietnam. David? All right, Martha, thank you. Of course, we're thinking about all of those sailors tonight. Thanks, Martha.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.