-
Now Playing: Serena Williams encourages moms to share their stories
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams wins big at US Open
-
Now Playing: Stars, family and friends pack church to remember Aretha Franklin
-
Now Playing: Venus and Serena Williams face off for 30th time at the US Open
-
Now Playing: Video shows driver smashing bus window with car jack after crash
-
Now Playing: 'ER' actress killed by police during welfare check in LA: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Hudson sings 'Amazing Grace' at Aretha Franklin funeral
-
Now Playing: Uber driver cleared by police in man's killing says he feel badly
-
Now Playing: Producer accuses NBC News of killing Harvey Weinstein story
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers gather in Capitol rotunda to remember McCain
-
Now Playing: Aircraft video shows dramatic takedown of Austin bomber
-
Now Playing: Nearly 10 inches of rain fall in Lancaster in 4 hours
-
Now Playing: Tractor trailer crossed 50-foot median to crash into Greyhound bus in New Mexico
-
Now Playing: The story behind this back-to-school photo will warm your heart
-
Now Playing: The Village Voice is shutting down
-
Now Playing: Warren Buffett's words of wisdom
-
Now Playing: San Francisco approves motorized scooters
-
Now Playing: 'ER' actress fatally shot by police
-
Now Playing: Death toll climbs to 8 in devastating New Mexico bus crash
-
Now Playing: Former Marine accused of making 42 'enhanced' bombs