Transcript for Venus and Serena Williams face off for 30th time at the US Open

And all eyes on the Williams sisters tonight at the US open. Venus and Serena Williams facing off for the thirtieth time in the respective careers in Queens. Younger sister Serena with a slight edge overall this is the first time they meet on the court since Serena became a mom. The best sister win.

