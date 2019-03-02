Transcript for One veteran sheriff's deputy killed during a gunfight near Cincinnati

We move on now to a deadly police standoff outside of Cincinnati. A solemn procession for sheriff's deputy bill brewer, killed by gunfire in the 12-hour standoff, with the suspect filming himself and posting live to Instagram before the S.W.A.T. Team moved in. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, a veteran sheriff's deputy is dead. His partner wounded just outside Cincinnati after a gun fight with this man, 23-year-old wade Edward Winn. Deputies responding to a call Saturday night of a suicidal man barricaded inside an apartment with a weapon. Winn documenting the standoff on Instagram, posting, "He needs help." They have fired back at me, but only once or twice. Reporter: Authorities say Winn was involved in a burglary attempt. But despite threatening suicide, began firing at the arriving officers. Winn keeping police at bay for a tense 12 hours. A fire even breaking out. Authorities using megaphones to negotiate with Winn. We want you to surrender and get you the help you need. Reporter: Hours later, Winn is taken into custody by a S.W.A.T. Team. Killed in the confrontation, detective bill brewer, a married father of a 5-year-old son. Its a very sad morning for the claremont county sheriff's office. Reporter: Police escorting brewer's body. Officers lining the highway, saluting as the motorcade passed by. Wynn is charged with aggravated murder, and is due in court tomorrow. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.