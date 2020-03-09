Former Vice President Biden versus President Trump: 2020 campaign heats up

More
Joe Biden said he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, just two days after President Donald Trump visited the city. The community is still reeling in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting.
2:22 | 09/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Vice President Biden versus President Trump: 2020 campaign heats up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":"Joe Biden said he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, just two days after President Donald Trump visited the city. The community is still reeling in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72782112","title":"Former Vice President Biden versus President Trump: 2020 campaign heats up","url":"/WNT/video/vice-president-biden-versus-president-trump-2020-campaign-72782112"}