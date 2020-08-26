Transcript for Vice President Mike Pence headlines 3rd night of RNC

And the third night of the Republican national convention now getting under way. Tonight's headliner, vice president Mike pence. Amid questions over the president and first lady Melania trump using the white house as a backdrop for multiple speeches and taped segments, using the white house during a political convention. Some Republicans say it's because of covid. Critics say it's just wrong. Here's Jon Karl. Reporter: The line between the trump campaign and the trump white house is blurring beyond recognition, as the stage is now set for the president to give his acceptance speech here on the south lawn. Already the president has enlisted his secretary of state to address the convention while on official travel. I'm speaking to you from beautiful Jerusalem. Reporter: And he's used the marine honor guard -- Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United States. Reporter: -- And his acting homeland security secretary as props, taping a naturalization ceremony for the convention. Congratulations. You're now citizens of the United States of America. Reporter: Signing a pardon for the convention, too. Last night, a quartet of trumps spoke, including the president's son Eric and his younger daughter, Tiffany. And the first lady turned the rose garden into her stage. Unlike many of the other speakers, she addressed the pandemic head-on. The invisible enemy, covid-19, swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. Reporter: She always spoke about the national reckoning on race. I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I'd like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause and look at things from all perspectives. Reporter: Vice president pence will be speaking from ft. McHenry at the place that inspired the writing of the national anthem. But on this day, when NBA games have been canceled in the wake of the police shooting in Wisconsin, I am told he will not repeat his criticism of athletes who have kneeled to protest racial injustice. All right, Jon, we appreciate that. I'll see you shortly. And I hope everyone at home will join us. George, linsey and me, the entire political team coming up later tonight. 10:00 P.M. Here on the network. When we come back on the news tonight, American forces

