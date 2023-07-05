Victims' families confront El Paso gunman at sentencing

Sentencing began Wednesday for the El Paso Walmart gunman convicted of the 2019 massacre of 23 people.

July 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live