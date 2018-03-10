Transcript for Video captures rescue of little dog floating on couch amid floodwaters

Finally, America strong. And a reminder, there are still families, still pets recovering, and there are always good samaritans. With so many families still recovering from Florence, there was an image today that reminded us of those families, their pets, and the good people who helped save them. This image posted not long ago, a camera documents the human society Missouri's disaster response team a desperate call from a dog owner who said, my pet is still in the house. The team made two attempts, but the water was too high. The third time they tried, the water had receded just enough. One, two, three. . The rescuers, you can see their heads just above the water, kicking in the door. Come on, puppy. Immediately spotting the dog. She has been on a couch, that sofa fleeting in the living room for nearly a week. They tried coaxing her out and then try opening the door even more. I'll hold the door. Then, they get her. I got it. Coming out, coming out. The dog safe, happy, swimming out. Comforting her, checking her over, she was okay. They fed her her first meal in a week. And tonight, the human society telling us she has been reunited with her owner, one of the dozens of animals they rescued during Florence. She is home.

