Video captures rescue of residents and baby from apartment fire

Police and good Samaritans put mattresses on the ground in Dallas so those that were trapped could jump from windows to safety.
1:27 | 11/21/18

We turn now to an incredible moment caught on camera. A nervewracking rescue in Dallas. An apartment building in flames, and a moment of sheer desperation. Take a look at this. Nabls rushing to help, watching as a toddler is dropped from a third floor window into their arms. Police going door to door to get everyone out. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, police body camera video shows the frantic moments at this Dallas apartment complex as police and residents race to help. Come on, come on, this way. Reporter: As flakeflames shoot through the roof. One woman forced to toss her baby out of a third floor window, begging for someone to catch her little boy. Safely caught in the arm's of a stranger. Caught the baby with a curl on, just like you caught a football. Reporter: Officials say in all, six people had toll jump in order to escape. Some pulled a mattress from a downstairs apartment to cushion their falls. There was no way that those citizens were going to get out of that apartment complex except for out of those windows. Reporter: The fire broke out around 7:00 this morning. According to Dallas fire and rescue, two residents and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Thank god though those residents were there and they were so willing to help. Reporter: Tom, at this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials say that the building is too unstable for investigators to enter. Tom? An incredible rescue. All right, linsey, thank you.

