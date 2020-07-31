Transcript for Video of grandparents married over 70 years reuniting goes viral

Finally tonight, "America strong". The boss is back. Reporter: David and Loretta Bowen from Jessup, Georgia, married 71 years. Now both 90 years old. Loretta had to go into the hospital for a procedure. David could not visit her due to the pandemic. It was the longest the two would ever be apart. Loretta would be okay. And after waiting a week for the hospital to release her, Loretta was finally coming home. All right, grandmama's coming home. Reporter: Pulling into the driveway and Loretta spots her love. She's waving at you. Reporter: David looking right back at her. And then he calls out to her. Hey, girl! Hey, baby. Reporter: Loretta and David back together. He's been waiting for this day. Yeah. Reporter: Walking toward one another, listen to Loretta. Your boss has come home, baby. Reporter: Your boss has come home, he says. David overcome. Tonight, they are together and both doing well. Their granddaughter, Krista, telling us why she knew she had to capture the moment. They were separated for such a long time while she was in the hospital, and he was just beside himself not being able to see her because of the coronavirus. And I wanted to see that and capture that moment and have it forever just because it was such a precious moment seeing them reunited. And everyone going through this pandemic, be strong, and be together as a family. Reporter: Loretta and David, and their bond, America strong. So glad they're back together. Thanks for watching tonight. I'm Tom llamas. See you right back here tomorrow. Stay safe.

