Transcript for The video raising new questions about the treatment of migrant children in US custody

disturbing video raising new questions about the treatment of migrant children in U.S. Custody. Imng to show staff members slapping, shoving and dragging children in a now closed facility in Arizona. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: This case -- including a male staffer dragging a migrant boy into a room, slapping him and pushing the child against a wall -- is tonight referred to prosecutors for possible criminal charges. These videos of children dragged and put into a room, also a part of the maricopa, county, Arizona, case. They're not concerned about taking care of these kids. They're just concerned with lodging these kids, and getting the per diem payment from the government. Reporter: Back in September, when these incidents happened, Arizona moved to revoke all 13 licenses of the operator, southwest key. But only two licenses were taken, including the facility where these videos were recorded, hacienda del sol. It was shut down in October. In a statement, the company, organized as a non-profit, said it "Wholeheartedly welcomed" shutting down that facility. Adding it is doing a "Top to bottom review" of its Arizona shelters. While the sheriff's department investigated this case back in September and interviews the child victims, it is just now referring it to prosecutors for possible criminal charges. Tom? David Kerley for us tonight. David, thank you.

