Transcript for Video shows a Florida police officer hitting a 14-year-old during arrest

disturbing video of a violent clash between a police officer and a 14-year-old girl at a mall in Florida. Here's janai Norman. Why are you hitting her? Reporter: This video showing a police officer punching a 14-year-old girl is going viral. The teenage girl's mom is furious, saying her daughter was pinned with her arms underneath her while the officer struck her. The girl was then taken away in a police vehicle. I was furious. What he did was not justified at all. He was totally wrong. Reporter: According to authorities, officers were called about a group of unruly teens. Issued a trespass warning barring the teens from the mall, but they returned. Then they said the girl was resisting arrest. And wouldn't release her clenched fists. Saying the officers' actions were legal and not excessive. The offer was delivering some distracting strikes to an area where she has her hands concealed underneath her. The officers don't know what she may have in her possession. That's a concern. Reporter: But the girl's mom says the officer involved should be fired. He went totally overboard. Because she wasn't resisting. They want to make us accountable for our actions, they need to be accountable for their actions. Reporter: That girl's mom isn't alone. A Florida state representative is calling for police to release the body cam footage. So far, no word on whether they will. Tom? Janai, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.