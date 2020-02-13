Video shows moments before 6-year-old vanished

More
Footage from inside her school bus shows Faye Swetlik before she got off.
1:21 | 02/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows moments before 6-year-old vanished

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Footage from inside her school bus shows Faye Swetlik before she got off.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68948578","title":"Video shows moments before 6-year-old vanished","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-moments-year-vanished-68948578"}