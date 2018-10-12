Transcript for Video shows officers in tug-of-war with mother over baby

here tonight to the troubling video here in New York City, and the NYPD now under fire. Authorities on the force calling it troubling tonight, it shows NYPD officers struggling with a young mother. Officers surrounding her on the floor in a government office. It would appear they are trying to wrestle the baby from her arms while trying to arrest the mother. Tonight, the NYPD launching an investigation, and here's ABC's linsey Davis now. They're hurting my son! They're hurting my son! They're hurting my son. Reporter: Outrage tonight, as officers try to pull, then yank a 1-year-old from his mother's arms. Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Reporter: This, after 23-year-old Jasmine Headley reportedly sat on the floor when she couldn't find a seat during a four-hour wait for a day care voucher so she could go to work. She's then seen struggling with officers after the NYPD says he repeatedly refused to leave the building in Brooklyn. Somebody get the baby! Reporter: At one point, an officer brandishing her taser gun at the crowd. Police eventually yank the baby from her mother's arms and arrest her. The New York City police commissioner is calling this video very disturbing, and is investigating. Tonight, the baby is safe with his grandmother, who wants those officers held accountable. I want people fired. I want people fired. I really do. Linsey Davis with us live tonight. We know that mother reminds behind bars tonight? Reporter: She remains behind bars on one related warrant, David. At the same time, we're hearing from the police officers'downon, and saying those officers were put in an impossible situation, trying to enforce the law. David? Linsey Davis, thank you.

