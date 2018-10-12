Transcript for Video shows police rescuing family from fire in New Jersey

And back here at home, dramatic pictures emerging tonight after a fire rescue in New Jersey. Firefighters racing towards a home engulfed in flames. A family of four, including a baby, trapped in an upper floor. They begin throwing the children from that upper floor, right into the arms of the firefighters. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Jump! Reporter: You're looking at body cam video of a New Jersey police officer racing towards the raging fire. Jump! Jump! Come on! Come on! Reporter: A family of four trapped inside, a 4-year-old girl and her 6-month-old brother. The best you can is lie down, man. Reporter: An officer scales the building, dropping the baby into the waiting arms below. As the other child is lowered to safety, another officer climbed onto the railing to bring the adults down. At the end, everyone got out alive. David, in all, 15 people were able to escape that fire. Now, authorities believe the fire was sparked by a candle on a menorah. David? All right, gio, thank you.

