Vietnam vet to receive Medal of Honor after nearly 60-year wait

President Joe Biden will present the Medal of Honor to retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black officers in the Green Berets, after a 60-year delay.

March 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live