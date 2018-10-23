Vintage-plane crash shuts halts traffic on freeway in California

The pilot was not injured after the plane hit the center divider and burst into flames.
0:11 | 10/23/18

The fiery plane crash in a gore hills California the vintage plane crashing on the one O one freeway burning wreckage shutting down traffic in both directions. The pilot was not injured traffic backed up for miles for the commute home tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

