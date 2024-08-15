Violence in West Bank kills at least 1 as cease-fire talks underway in Doha

Israeli settlers raided a Palestinian village in the West Bank, killing at least one and injuring several others. The violence comes as talks for a Gaza cease-fire are underway in Qatar.

August 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live