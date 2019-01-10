Transcript for Violent clashes erupt in Hong Kong amid Chinese celebrations

To the alarming images coming in from Hong Kong this evening. Pro-democracy demonstrators clashing with president. Riot police shooting a protester in the chest, wounding him. ABC's Ian Pannell is right there. Reporter: Tonight, anger is at a boiling point as protesters in Hong Kong marked China's 70-year communist milestone with molotov cocktails and face-to-face combat with police. The clashes spilling into neighborhoods across the city. Police are suddenly opening fire with rubber bullets tear gas and a water cannon that's laced with some of the streets clubbed violent by in broad daylight by multiple officers. Some officers beaten in returned. Police bloodied appearing to lose control, massively outnumbered at times. This officer firing at point-blank range, hitting a teenage protester straight in the chest. It marks the first time since this four-month struggle began that a protester has been shot with live ammunition. The scenes of violence here on the streets, petrol bombs being thrown, police replying with tear gas and live rounds in the citizens of this Chinese territory were told not to March today, but they came out in droves. Tonight, 25 officers recovering from injuries, more than 180 protesters arrested and millions in this city now wondering how this ends. President trump tweeted his congratulations to China today on its 70th anniversary, but he made no mention of Hong Kong. But the gulf between some of the people and the police is now so dangerously wide here, it's going to be hard to ignore. David? Ian Pannell, thank you.

