Transcript for Virginia attorney general reveals he wore blackface in 1980s

Nd to another story and a shocking new Heline involving tonight. We have been follong the political chaos in Virginia, unleashed when the gov came under fire for a racist photo. The governor under pressure to resign for that racist image in his medical school yearbook. Then the lieutenant governor, who would serve next, is now facing an allegation of sexual assault. And tonight, what the attorney general has now admitted, revealing that he wore black face once back in college. ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas is in Richmond for us again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Virginia's capital in chaos. The state's top three officials, all Democrats, engulfed in deepening scandals. The day's first bomb shell? Democrat attorney general mark herring revealing that he too wore black face in the 1980s, saying he went to a college party dressed as the rapper Kurtis blow, writing, "We dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup." Herring writing, "The shame that moment has haunted me for decades," adding he is "Deeply, deeply sorry." Just days ago, herring was calling on governor Ralph Northam to step down after a blackface photo appeared on his yearbook page. Northam denied he was in the picture, but then admitted to putting on black face as part of a Michael Jackson costume. I used just a little bit of shoe Polish on my cheeks. Reporter: Virtually all Virginia Democrats called on Northam to resign, but now, the man in line to replace him, lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax, now himself fending off a new allegation of sexual assault. Dr. Vanessa Tyson, a professor at Scripps college, accuses Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex in a hotel room at the 2004 democratic national convention, writing, "What began as consensual kissing quickly turned into a sexual assault." Fairfacalled the encounter consensual and initially denounced the accusations a smear campaign. You know, there's a possibility that I might be elevated to the governorship. It's at that point that they come out with the attacks and the smears. Reporter: But today, he released a statement, saying, "I wish her no harm or humiliation, but I cannot agree with the description of events that I know is not true." It's all left Virginia Democrats in disarray. Less than 24 hours ago, state senator Louise Lucas telling me governor Northam has to go over the black face controversy. I am so praying that he will do that and get it behind us. Reporter: But today, senator Lucas running from reporters. As for governor Northam, one of his closest allies telling me he's not resigning. You've got to work through it to makthings right. Otherwise, he just runs away in disgrace and shame and he's not going to do that. So, let's get to Tom llamas. Tom, the longer you stay there, the worse this gets. He's live tonight from Richmond, Virginia. And tonight, there are not only calls for the governor to resign, but calls for the lieutenant governor to resign after that accusation of sexual assault? Reporter: That's right, David. The national organization of women has called on Fairfax to step down and at least one democratic congresswoman from Virginia says she believes Dr. Tyson. And David, this is all creating a real crisis here. If the governor, the lieutenant governor and also the attorney general all step down, then the house speaker becomes the new man in charge, in a way that we have not seen in modern political history. David? Really a stunning series of events. Tom llamas, thank you. In the meantime, we are

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.