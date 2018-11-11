Transcript for Volunteers in California brave the fires to rescue animals from the flames

Finally tonight, the frantic race to save every single soul from the California flames, including all of the animals. As the human toll of the fires continues to grow, another desperate race under way. This one, to save animals left behind. Horses fleeing, rescue centers filled to capacity. It's all one big community effort. That's the only the positive we have out of the fires. Reporter: We witnessed this dog, lost, burned, and confused. A California highway patrolman stopped to help. What did you think when you saw him? Not in too good of shape. He's an older dog. His hair, his fur has been singed a little bit, and not doing too well. Feel bad for him. Reporter: He's in shock, right? Yeah. He wouldn't take any water. So hopefully they can take good care of him. Reporter: Volunteers bringing lost animals to this shelter at pierce college, offering desperately needed food and comfort to animals of all shapes and sizes. Anxious residents returning to see the damage. This man finding his home intact, and, more importantly, his horse unharmed. Grateful to be able to give him a hug. We thank all the volunteers and first responders.

