Waitresses receive $1,400 tip from charitable group

More
“The Breakfast Santas” is comprised of a group of people who put money in a bag to pay for breakfast, and whatever is leftover goes to the server.
1:59 | 12/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Waitresses receive $1,400 tip from charitable group

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"“The Breakfast Santas” is comprised of a group of people who put money in a bag to pay for breakfast, and whatever is leftover goes to the server. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67745992","title":"Waitresses receive $1,400 tip from charitable group ","url":"/WNT/video/waitresses-receive-1400-tip-charitable-group-67745992"}