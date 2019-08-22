{"duration":"0:13","description":"The retailer claims fires broke out on seven store rooftops across the U.S. between 2012 and 2018, causing millions of dollars in damage. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65109669","title":"Walmart sues Tesla over solar panels it says caught fire","url":"/WNT/video/walmart-sues-tesla-solar-panels-caught-fire-65109669"}