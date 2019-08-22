Walmart sues Tesla over solar panels it says caught fire

More
The retailer claims fires broke out on seven store rooftops across the U.S. between 2012 and 2018, causing millions of dollars in damage.
0:13 | 08/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Walmart sues Tesla over solar panels it says caught fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The retailer claims fires broke out on seven store rooftops across the U.S. between 2012 and 2018, causing millions of dollars in damage. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65109669","title":"Walmart sues Tesla over solar panels it says caught fire","url":"/WNT/video/walmart-sues-tesla-solar-panels-caught-fire-65109669"}