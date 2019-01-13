Transcript for A Washington Post report claims President Trump concealed details of talks with Putin

A violent weekend across American malls. Thank you. President trump railing against headlines involving the Russian investigation follow a "New York Times" report the president asked if he ever worked for Russia calling that question insulting. President trump also rejecting a "Washington post" report about concealing details of personal meetings with Putin. Though the president is denying the accusations, our white house correspondent Tara Palmeri are learning some members of congress want Reporter: Tonight, a bombshell report in "The Washington post" claiming that he had gone to quote "Extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with Russian president Vladimir Putin from his own administration. The post reporting that the president confiscated his own interpreter's notes, shutting out members of the administration. The president denies he did anything wrong. I don't with care. I had a conversation like every president does. I do it with all countries. We had a great conversation. I'm not keeping anything under wraps. I couldn't care less. Reporter: The paper also quoting an unnamed official who claimed that when the president and Putin met in Helsinki with just their interpreters in July of 2017, trump accepted Putin's denial of Russian meddling in the 2016 election saying, quote, I believe you. I have president Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this. I don't see any reason why it would be. Reporter: The president later walked back those comments. The white house calling the report quote "Outrageously inaccurate." Respect -- Republicans are standing by him. I want to find out more than what happened there. I want to learn more than the allegations in the press. Reporter: The white house shooting down another shocking report in the "New York Times." The paper claimed the FBI opened a counter intelligence investigation claiming the president was acting on behalf of the Russians when he fired James Comey. The president asked point blank whether he worked on behalf at Russia. He fired back at the times, but did not respond directly. Are you now or have you ever worked for Russia, Mr. President? Most insulting thing I've ever been asked. I think it's the most insulting article I've ever had written. Tara joins us from a snowy white house tonight. Tara, you have new reporting that Democrats have a new interest in hearing from the interpreter who was in that private meeting with Putin and the president. That's right, Tom. A senior Democrat aid tells me lawyers for the house Intel and foreign affairs committee plan to meet tomorrow to discuss pick up an unprecedented action calling the president's interpreter to testify. Tom? Tara, thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.