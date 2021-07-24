Transcript for Western India reels from devastating flooding and landslides

Rob, thank you. It's not just extreme weather here at home, western India reeling from devastating flooding and landslides. Days of heavy rain claiming more than 100 lives. Dozens still missing. Survivors searching desperately for loved ones. Here's ABC's lama Hasan. Reporter: Tonight, devastating scenes across western India. Days of the heaviest monsoon rainfall in four decades unleashing destructive floods and landslides, killing at least 125 with many more feared dead. We have recovered about 32 bodies, and some more are said to be trapped there. Reporter: The injured overwhelming this hospital. One man treated outside on the road. At least 34 rescue teams working through thick sludge and debris to reach those stranded, including at least eight residents, among them children, in this building. Over a thousand rescued so far, some clinging to rope as India's disaster response force helped them to safety. Others fleeing to rooftops and waiting for assistance. Some areas receiving 23 inches of rain in just 24 hours. Gushing floodwaters sweeping away homes, submerging vehicles, uprooting trees, and blocking roads. Survivors wading through water, searching for loved ones. This woman saying, "I cannot see anything here. My house, my people, and my neighbors. I cannot find anyone." Whit, in the last two weeks alone, we've seen devastating flooding like this in western Europe, China, and the Philippines. Climate experts say that a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, making extreme rainfall events like this more likely as the effects of climate change worsen across the globe. Whit? All right, lama Hasan, our thanks to you tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.