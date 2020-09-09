Transcript for Whistleblower says Trump administration sought to ‘censor or manipulate’ intelligence

We're going to turn tonight to the whistle-blower coming forward, claiming the trump administration repeopledly tried to sensor or manipulate intelligence for political purposes. The allegation comes after ABC news reported the agency withheld a report for two months about Russia and what it is doing with just two months until election day. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight,er a former top homeland security official turned whistle-blower is coming forward to say he was ordered to stop producing intelligence reports on Russian interference in the 2020 election, in part because it made the president look bad. In a formal whistle-blower complaint, the official, Brian Murphy, says the acting secretary of homeland security, Chad wolf, delivered the order, telling him it specifically originated from the white house. Murphy says he was instructed to instead start reporting on active tips from China and Iran, which he believed posed a lesser threat, but it's something the president has been pushing. We started off with Russia, why don't you start off with you think China's maybe a bigger threat? I think maybe it is, Yo you'll have to figure it out. Reporter: According to U.S. Intelligence, while China would prefer to see trump lose, Russia is actively trying to help him win, by spreading misinformation and denigrating Joe Biden. Murphy says he was instructed to withhold an intelligence bulletin on Russia's efforts and said it was improper to hold a vetted intelligence product for reasons of political embarrassment. Now, Murphy also says he was told to downplay the threat posed by violent white supremacists and to include in his reports information on violent left-wing groups to say matched more with the president's public comments. The white house is responding tonight. They call Murphy's complaint, they say it's based on false allegations and damages our national security. David? All right, Mary Bruce on that front tonight. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.