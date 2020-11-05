Transcript for New White House directive orders staff to wear masks

Good evening. It's great to have you with us as we start a new week together. The coronavirus reaching right into the white house. Two people close to the president and vice president testing positive. Some white house workers being tested daily. We asked the president nearly a week ago if every American should have access to a test before they return to work. Tonight, that question is being asked again. If white house workers are getting these tests, should American workers have access, too? How the president answered that. And the virus taking more than 80,000 lives in our country. Late today, the president saying he has ordered changes at the white house. The press secretary seen wearing a mask, as well as members of the secret service and Jared Kushner. Three members of the task force under some sort of quarantine after possible exposure. And Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary, who has tested positive. The vice president was not seen, but his office says he's tested negative, and will not quarantine. And that many white house employees will have access to regular tests. The questions tonight, will Americans get that access, too? The president said every American who needs one will get one. But Jonathan Karl asking should Americans have the same access? Reporter: Today in the rose garden, a sign of the new white house reality. Almost everyone wearing masks. Just about everyone I've seen today has worn a mask. Are you the one who required it? I did. I required it. Reporter: At least two people close to the president have tested positive. One of his military valets and the vice president's press secretary, Katie Miller. Senior staff are now getting tested every day. A luxury not available to most people in the country. When will it be available? Very soon. Really, very soon. Reporter: Should people be told to get back to work until they have that assurance? We're leaving it up to the governors. Mr. President, there does seem to be a double standard, where ordinary Americans can't get tested. When will they have the same access? If we did no tests in the white house, you would be complaining. We can't win. If we didn't get the tests, I understand you very well, better than you understand yourself. If we did get tests done, you would be up complaining. Reporter: But the president also insisted this -- If somebody wants to get tested, they'll be able to be tested. Reporter: We've seen clearly the number of tests have gone up. But you've said twice that every American who wants a test can get a test. Yes. Reporter: That's not the case. 1.9 million tests per day is far short of every American who wants a test. I will say, just from listening and hearing like you do, we all do, not everybody should get a test. Because they have to have certain things. They're going to know when they're not feeling right. Those are the people that will get the test. I'll let you take it from there. Everybody who needs a test can get a test. We have plenty of tests. Right now in America, anybody who needs a test can get a test in America with the numbers we have. If you are symptomatic, with a respiratory illness, you can get a test. Reporter: So Americans who are going back to work shouldn't expect and shouldn't need, shouldn't want, to have the same thing that people working in the white house have, the ability to get tested regularly, regardless of symptoms? Let me clarify, people who come into close contact with the president get tested on a regular basis. If I were not in close contact with the president specifically, I could not get tested. Reporter: The press conference ended with this tense exchange. You said many times that the U.S. Is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing. Yes. Why does that matter? Why is this a global competition to you, if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we're seeing more cases every They're losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question. When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer. Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically? I'm telling you, I'm not saying it specifically to anybody that would ask a nasty question to you. Uncomfortable moment in the rose garden. Jon, in addition to being asked if American workers should have the same access to tests as the white house, the president was also asked if as a precautionary measure, if he would separate himself from vice president Mike pence. Reporter: He said he has not been with pence since the positive test came in on Friday. I'm told the vice president plans to spend another day or two away from the president. Assuming he continues to get negative tests, he will be back with the president by the middle of the week. Jon, thank you. And tonight, as America slowly tries to reopen, the news here in the epicenter, New York,

