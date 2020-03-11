Transcript for White House not the only thing at stake this election

It's not just the battle for the white house playing out. Of course, the senate is also in who will control the senate? So many races to watch very closely tonight. We're going to guide you through them, beginning in Arizona where Martha mcsally is defending her seat against Democrat mark Kelly. Whiton from Phoenix tonight. Reporter: Tonight, in the battleground state of Arizona, incumbent Republican senator Martha mcsally lagging in the polls against Democrat mark Kelly as she tries to hold onto the seat once held by the late John McCain. Mcsally challenged by a booming Latino population that tends to vote democratic and her ties to president trump. Are you proud of your support for president trump? I'm proud to be fighting for Arizona every single day. Reporter: Mcsally's not alone. Maine Republican Susan Collins struggling, as well, after infuriating many with her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the supreme court. And facing pressure, being the only Republican to vote against the confirmation of Amy coney here in Arizona, they've been counting early ballots for two weeks and the secretary of state tells me they plan to release a K K of those early vote numbers after the polls close. Big night for the state of Arizona and whit, we'll see you in just a moment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.