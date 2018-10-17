White woman in golf cart calls 911 on black father at son's soccer game

More
The woman, who was in charge of keeping parents in line, thought the father was yelling at a ref but he was yelling at his son.
1:14 | 10/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White woman in golf cart calls 911 on black father at son's soccer game
Esurance. It's surprisingly painless. Next tonight here, to a woman calling police on a black father who, it turns out, was simply yelling instructions to his son on the soccer field. That father is now speaking out tonight, and here's Steve osunsami. I wasn't talking to you. Reporter: Parents who were at this kid's soccer match east of Jacksonville are shaking their heads tonight over the unidentified woman in this golf cart who's on her phone calling police about this man. He was standing next to me, talking to his son and this lady decides to butt in somehow. Reporter: The woman is the field Marshall, here to keep parents in line. She thought this black father was yelling at a ref, when he was actually yelling a play at his son. When other parents tried to correct her, she threw them all out. Ma'am, you can leave, too. Now she's calling the cops on everybody. Sure enough, the cops came. I was only talking to my son and that's it. She kept going. Reporter: They talked to her, too. And he got nasty with me. Reporter: The deputy sent everyone home. The other parents recorded it all. I don't understand why this woman felt the need to call the police on this man. Reporter: The other parents are calling her golf cart Gayle, and her athletic association is defending her tonight, saying there are other issues at this game. David? Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58571842,"title":"White woman in golf cart calls 911 on black father at son's soccer game","duration":"1:14","description":"The woman, who was in charge of keeping parents in line, thought the father was yelling at a ref but he was yelling at his son.","url":"/WNT/video/white-woman-golf-cart-calls-911-black-father-58571842","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.