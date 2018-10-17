Transcript for White woman in golf cart calls 911 on black father at son's soccer game

Esurance. It's surprisingly painless. Next tonight here, to a woman calling police on a black father who, it turns out, was simply yelling instructions to his son on the soccer field. That father is now speaking out tonight, and here's Steve osunsami. I wasn't talking to you. Reporter: Parents who were at this kid's soccer match east of Jacksonville are shaking their heads tonight over the unidentified woman in this golf cart who's on her phone calling police about this man. He was standing next to me, talking to his son and this lady decides to butt in somehow. Reporter: The woman is the field Marshall, here to keep parents in line. She thought this black father was yelling at a ref, when he was actually yelling a play at his son. When other parents tried to correct her, she threw them all out. Ma'am, you can leave, too. Now she's calling the cops on everybody. Sure enough, the cops came. I was only talking to my son and that's it. She kept going. Reporter: They talked to her, too. And he got nasty with me. Reporter: The deputy sent everyone home. The other parents recorded it all. I don't understand why this woman felt the need to call the police on this man. Reporter: The other parents are calling her golf cart Gayle, and her athletic association is defending her tonight, saying there are other issues at this game. David? Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.