Winter storm blamed for deadly 21-car pileup in Tulsa

More
Heavy rains in Houston made for treacherous travel during the morning commute.
1:02 | 01/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter storm blamed for deadly 21-car pileup in Tulsa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60147895,"title":"Winter storm blamed for deadly 21-car pileup in Tulsa","duration":"1:02","description":"Heavy rains in Houston made for treacherous travel during the morning commute.","url":"/WNT/video/winter-storm-blamed-deadly-21-car-pileup-tulsa-60147895","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.