Transcript for Woman adopts 3 siblings from foster care

Finally, the children and their long awaited wish come true. 10-year-old Jonathan, 8-year-old Madeline and 6-year-old Benjamin are all siblings. They have been in foster care for four years now. Often separated from one another. Until Jennifer tveter, from derry, New Hampshire, opened her home to foster all three of and just days ago, it happened. Holding that sign, "We've waited 4 years, 4 months and 28 days for today!" Jumping for joy. Neighbors celebrating with a and just watch 6-year-old Benjamin with mom. Now they just get to be children and heal and be happy and loved and they are so loved. And right here tonight -- Hi, David! We're adopted. Jonathan, Madeleine and Benjamin on their big new dreams. When I grow up I want to be a sketch artist for the police. I want to be a baker. I want to help foster kids. And the oldest Jonathan with his message to other children just like him. Even if it takes a long time, you'll still find the perfect family for you, too. Bye, David! Bye, everybody! The hope for all children out there, now their forever family. I'll see you tomorrow.

