-
Now Playing: Groom reads tearful vows to stepdaughter as he marries her mom
-
Now Playing: Twin 4-year-olds rescue themselves after father’s car crashes
-
Now Playing: Elevated flu activity in 11 states across the US and Puerto Rico: CDC
-
Now Playing: Former Boston condo concierge convicted in 2017 killings of doctor couple
-
Now Playing: Woman captures tearful moment her brother sees her dressed as a bride
-
Now Playing: US Postal Service anticipating 28 million packages daily before Christmas
-
Now Playing: Character actor Danny Aielle dies at 86 after brief illness
-
Now Playing: First lady weighs in after Trump attacks teen climate change activist
-
Now Playing: Outrage after Kentucky governor pardons 428 convicted felons
-
Now Playing: Probe uncovers alleged abuse at Chicago school
-
Now Playing: Wet and rainy weekend expected from Carolinas to Northeast
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Smithsonian debuts ZooLights
-
Now Playing: President Trump announces new China trade deal
-
Now Playing: New Orleans targeted by cyberattack
-
Now Playing: How Americans are looking at the impeachment process
-
Now Playing: Ring camera systems being hacked
-
Now Playing: Mom helped alleged cop killer son evade police, authorities
-
Now Playing: Thieves ransack home of slain activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph
-
Now Playing: This family is on a mission to collect 50,000 pairs of shoes