Transcript for Woman plunges to her death while taking pictures at Grand Canyon

Next to that fatal fall at the grand canyon. A woman plunging to her death while taking pictures with her family. ABC's zohreen shah with new video tonight after other hikers watched it happen. Reporter: Tonight screams of horror at the grand canyon. No. Reporter: Moments after a 59-year-old Arizona woman plunges to her death. Park rangers finding Maria Salgado Lopez's body 100 feet below the rim west of Mather point. Officials say she was hiking off trail taking pictures with family when she stepped off the edge. Just last month a 49-year-old California woman also died after hiking in the scorching 114-degree heat. In this dramatic video showing just how easy it can be to slip off a ledge, 20-year-old Emily copper taking a photo of her mother at the park last year but catching herself and avoiding a fall. Second day I was like, oh, my gosh, what did I just do? Just be extra careful. Reporter: Grand canyon national park's staff urging everyone to stay on designated trails and keep a safe distance from the rim hoping to avoid another tragic whit. That is good advice. Zohreen shah, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.