Transcript for Woman takes dishwashing job to be near husband with Alzheimer’s

Finally, the wife and her dream job. Mary and Steve Daniel are from Jacksonville, Florida, married 24 years. Ma VI visiting Steve's window at the rosecastle at deerwood nursing home, since March. I'm going to come give you a hug real soon. Reporter: Mary, determined to keep that promise. How? Applying for a job as a dishwasher there to get inside. And tonight, Mary with the news. Hey, David, it's Mary Daniel, here. Thrilled to be able to tell you about my new dream job. Reporter: Mary is washing dishes. I haven't seen him in 114 days. So it is an absolute honor to be there. Reporter: Her temperature checked before heading into the kitchen. And then afterward, Mary walking into her husband's room. Hello? Give me a hug. Reporter: Mary's head on her husband's shoulder. Don't give up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.