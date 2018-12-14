Woman warned police about son's school-shooting plan

Authorities said she tipped them off, warning that the 14-year-old was armed and heading to the school in Indiana.
0:14 | 12/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman warned police about son's school-shooting plan
From Richmond Indiana authorities now revealing the mother of a fourteen year old boy was the person who tipped off police yesterday warning he was armed. The boy and police arriving at the same time he shot his way inside the school exchange gunfire with officers before taking his own life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

