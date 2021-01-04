-
Now Playing: Jesuits vow to raise $100 million for their role in slavery
-
Now Playing: Snowy conditions cause a massive highway pileup in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Paramedic gives chilling testimony during Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Deadly office shooting leaves 4 dead, including 1 child
-
Now Playing: The Death of George Floyd: Day 4 recap of Derek Chauvin's trial
-
Now Playing: Couple reunites inside care home as visits resume
-
Now Playing: Cynthia Erivo gives stirring performance of ‘Stand Up’
-
Now Playing: Mississippi gov. defends rolling back restrictions and transgender athlete bill
-
Now Playing: April Fools prank backfires on Volkswagen
-
Now Playing: Where did COVID-19 come from?
-
Now Playing: Biden convenes 1st Cabinet meeting
-
Now Playing: George Floyd's family releases statement regarding his drug addiction
-
Now Playing: What to expect on day 4 of Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Day 4 of Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: George Floyd's girlfriend talks about their relationship
-
Now Playing: Winter blast moving through eastern US
-
Now Playing: How social media helped renew interest in Menendez brothers' case for new generation
-
Now Playing: How the beauty industry is going green
-
Now Playing: How these women coaches are breaking barriers in the MLB