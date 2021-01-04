Woman always wears color-coordinated outfits for virtual church

La Verne Ford Wimberly, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, dresses well every Sunday for virtual church. The 82-year-old posts a selfie on Facebook after the service and has posted 53 color-coordinated outfits.
1:11 | 04/01/21

