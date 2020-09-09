Transcript for 2 women make a difference for virtually learning students

Finally tonight here, America strong. Helping the children. Tonight, with millions of students starting school, so many from home, the families now helping other families. In Greensboro, North Carolina, Brittany Cleckley is collecting laptops for students. Asking local businesses and families to donate old computers for families who cannot afford them. In the end, our children's education matters to all of us in the community. Tonight, Brittany has now found computers for more than 300 students. In Houston, Texas, mom Darla Purce collecting computers, too. Turning her home into a laptop repair shop. She started fixing computers years ago for her own children. She has now brought dozens of laptops back to life for the children in her community. These women now hope that what they're doing can be done across this country. If we're able to get one laptop, that's one more student that's able to focus on their education. If we're able to give 200 laptops, that's 200 more students able to focus on their education during this virtual season. Let's do it, across the count (upbeat rock pop music with bright vocals)

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.